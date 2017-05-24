Homeless man who helped in Manchester attack offered job by Rugby League fan

176 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A generous Wakefield Trinity supporter is asking for help, so they can offer a job to a homeless man who helped victims of the Manchester attack on Monday evening.

The man, called Steve, has earned huge credit after he recalled the moment he rushed into the arena to try and assist people who may be in danger.

He told the ITV that he had pulled “nails” out of a little girl’s face and held up a person’s legs to ensure they didn’t lose too much blood.

“They needed the help, I’d like to think that someone would come and help me if I needed the help,” he said.

“It had to be done, you had to help. If I didn’t help I wouldn’t be able to live with myself for walking away and leaving kids like that.”

His bravery has touched the nation, and now a Rugby League supporter has offered to provide the man with a job and assist with getting him off the streets as thanks.

The supporter, who claims to coach Hepworth under 12’s and is on Twitter @nyorkswildcats, has asked people to help him make contact with the man.

@itvnews @Cthuby10 Anyone knows how to contact this guy. I'll give him a job and help him with a roof over his head — Heworth under 12s (@nyorkswildcats) May 23, 2017

A number of Super League stars have got involved by retweeting his offer, including Wakefield’s Reece Lyne and Leigh’s Ryan Hampshire.