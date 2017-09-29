Honours shared in Canada

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

GREAT BRITAIN POLICE and New Zealand Police have shared the Tri-Series Trophy after drawing the last game of the tournament 8-8 in Vancouver.

Britain and New Zealand had gone into the match level on points and on points’ difference, having both beaten Canada Wolverines in the opening games of the competition.

British PRO Richard Oxley said: “Both coaching camps decided to share the spoils as our points’ differences were exactly the same.

“This was partly because a number of players had to go to the hospital due to the gruesome physicality of the game.”

