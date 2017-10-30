Hood signs new two-year deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions hooker Liam Hood has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 25-year-old Scotland international hooker has committed to the club, having guided them to Super League in 2016.

Leigh head coach Neil Jukes said: “I am delighted Liam is staying with us for at least another two years. He built on his outstanding displays for Scotland in the Four Nations last year by having a solid season for us and I am confident that Liam will continue to develop and improve his game at the rapid rate he has shown over the past few years.”