Hood signs new two-year deal
Leigh Centurions hooker Liam Hood has signed a new two-year contract with the club.
The 25-year-old Scotland international hooker has committed to the club, having guided them to Super League in 2016.
Leigh head coach Neil Jukes said: "I am delighted Liam is staying with us for at least another two years. He built on his outstanding displays for Scotland in the Four Nations last year by having a solid season for us and I am confident that Liam will continue to develop and improve his game at the rapid rate he has shown over the past few years."