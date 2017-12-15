Hoping for eight at Women’s Nines!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Women’s Amateur Rugby League officials hope to have eight teams in place for the Danielle Birchmore Memorial Nines on Sunday (17 December).

Seven sides have already confirmed attendance, with more players indicating interest in taking part.

Hosts Wigan St Patrick’s – for whom Danielle, who passed away last New Year’s Eve, played – are fielding two teams, and Odsal Sedbergh Sirens, Hunslet Warriors, Leigh Miners Rangers and Huddersfield St Joseph’s are travelling to Wigan.

In addition, at least one representative side is lined up for involvement.

The event has been organised not only in Danielle Birchmore’s memory, but to help support mental health charities.