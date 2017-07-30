Horne looking forward to Super 8s challenge with Doncaster

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Doncaster head coach Richard Horne is looking forward to the challenge of taking his side into battle with the big hitters of League 1.

The Dons kick-start their Super 8s campaign with a clash with Keighley, looking to strengthen their position in the race to make the play-offs.

Doncaster currently occupy fifth spot in League 1, and with it the final place in the play-offs with seven fixtures remaining.

With a tough set of fixtures incoming, Horne is excited to see his side compete with high quality opposition.

“Recently we’ve come up against teams that we were expecting to beat and would have been disappointed if we hadn’t got the results we did,” Horne said.

“But now we are stepping it up a level and being more clinical at times will help us. Against those previous teams we haven’t quite finished them off as we’d have liked to so when we do get the opportunity to kill games we have to take them.

“We’re fully aware that it’s going to take a really big effort for us to get a result at the weekend and we’ll be looking to start the game quickly and strongly. Hopefully we can catch them off guard and start our Super 8s campaign off how we want it – with a win and climbing the ladder.”