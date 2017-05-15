Hornets Buzzing with CMS

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halton Farnworth Hornets ARLFC are buzzing after they became the third BARLA membership club to win the BARLA monthly draw and collect a medical bag and supplies courtesy of CMS Medical Supplies.

BARLA Vice Chair Steve Manning went over to the Widnes based club as they were preparing for action in a North West Men’s League clash against Blacbrook ARLFC and presented the bag to Hornets Coach, Brendan Houghton and player, Max Pye.

Each membership club has a chance to win this equipment which is a huge benefit to all clubs during their training session and respective playing seasons.

Any club that is a member of BARLA is eligible for a 10% discount on all medical supplies from CMS Medical Supplies. Details can be found on the BARLA website at www.barla.org.uk just click the CMS logo there, or type www.cmsmedical.co.uk into your browser.