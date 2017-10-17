Hornets and Mayfield to lock horns tonight

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

WATH Brow Hornets and Rochdale Mayfield will attempt to complete their Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League Premier Division Elimination Semi-Final this evening (Thursday 17 October) following the postponement of Saturday’s fixture because of a waterlogged pitch in Cumbria.

Rochdale were given the option of playing either today or tomorrow (Wednesday) and elected for tonight, with an 8.00pm kick-off. Wath Brow have been instructed to confirm the venue to NCL Administrator Alan Smith by noon today.

The winner will travel to Thatto Heath Crusaders on Saturday (21 October) in the second Qualifying semi-final for the right to meet Siddal – who beat Thatto at the weekend in the first Qualifier – seven days later in the Grand Final at the Select Security Stadium, Widnes.