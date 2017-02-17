Hornets ready to welcome Hull KR

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Promoted Rochdale Hornets have started life in the Kingstone Press Championship with two impressive wins over Dewsbury Rams and Bradford Bulls and currently sit at the top of table.

Coach Alan Kilshaw said: “I expected us to start the season well and nothing surprises me about our group of players, they’re young, hungry and have no fear. It’s two games that we internally expected to win so it’s good that we’ve managed to do that.

“We’ve shown we can win differently when we need to, against Dewsbury we were at home, it was a dry day and everything worked in our favour but last week it was the total opposite. It was snowing and a slow game, we had to grind it out and win differently. It was an emotional day for the Bradford players with a big crowd and I thought we handled all that very well.

Rochdale face Hull KR this weekend who currently sit in second place, only separated by points difference. Kilshaw continued: “Mentally we’re at a good spot, we know how hard it’s going to be against Hull KR this weekend but I don’t think it’s something that will phase us.

“Tables don’t concern us at the minute, to us it’s just another two points that are up for grabs. They’re a full time team and I think they’re expected to breeze through this competition. People might be expecting that they’re going to come here at the weekend and win but that’s not a given and it’s our chance to prove otherwise.”

Across the rest of the Kingstone Press Championship, Toulouse Olympique XIII welcome Dewsbury Rams on Saturday (6.00) in the first fixture of the weekend.

Oldham are at home to London Broncos, Batley Bulldogs take on Featherstone Rovers, Halifax welcome Sheffield Eagles to The Shay and Swinton Lions host Bradford Bulls.