Hornets step up coach search

ROCHDALE HORNETS’ deadline for coaching applications passed on Monday, with Steve McCormack the latest to emerge as a contender.

The experienced former Scotland, Salford, Whitehaven, Widnes, Gateshead, Barrow and Swinton coach is currently working as welfare and education manager at Wigan.

He joins a growing list of possible replacements for the outgoing Alan Kilshaw, which is also thought to include Leigh assistant coach Paul Anderson.

Former Hornets centre Matt Calland, ex-South and North Wales coach Mike Grady and current Whitehaven player-coach Carl Forster are other names to be linked.

Rochdale say they have been pleased with the quality of applicants, and that they will approach the process with an open mind.

Kilshaw himself is attracting interest for roles in both the Championship and Super League, League Express understands.

Now in his sixth season as a head coach, having spent three years in Australia before taking over at Hornets, he led the club to promotion in 2016 and kept them in the second tier the following season.

That has been noted by clubs in all three tiers, with an assistant coach job in the top flight one possibility.

Kilshaw was boosted by the return of Toby Adamson and Jack Fox for Sunday’s crucial clash with Swinton.

Warrington duo Morgan Smith and Pat Moran were also available, leaving the main two injury concerns as Dec Gregory and Dec Kay, both with shoulder issues. Gregory is the closer of the two to returning.