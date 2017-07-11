Houston agrees Widnes extension

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings captain Chris Houston has agreed a one-year extension with the club.

The 32-year-old, who has made 48 appearances for the club since his move from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2016 season, was out of contract at the end of the season.

But he has put doubt over his future at rest after penning a new one-year deal to keep him at the Vikings.

“I am pleased to have renewed my contract with the Vikings for the third season,” he said.

“Although we have had a tough year, I am confident that we will be able to perform at a high standard for the remainder of season and finish the year well.

“This season we have had our depth tested by injuries and it is a credit to our Academy system that we have had young players step up and perform well. I believe that we will be stronger for their experiences this year and that these young players have an exciting future ahead.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Widnes Vikings and I am excited for what we can achieve in 2018.”

He is the latest player to agree a new deal with the club, following Alex Gerrard, Rangi Chase and Brad Walker last week.