Houston and Moa set for two-match bans

Chris Houston and Sam Moa have both been charged by the Match Review Panel.

The Widnes and Catalans forwards are set to receive two-match bans after being handed Grade B charges for incidents last week.

Houston was sent-off in the Vikings’ defeat to Salford for applauding the referee James Child after he showed him a yellow card. Head coach Francis Cummins refused to defend the experienced forward, who is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Dragons ace Moa has also been given a two-match ban for a high-tackle in Catalans’ defeat to Huddersfield.

No other players were charged this week, with David Fifita receiving a caution for dangerous contact.