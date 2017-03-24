Houston demands more resilience from Widnes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes co-captain Chris Houston has called on his side to be tough to beat as they continue their search for a first win against Salford.

The Vikings are 11th in Super League following one draw and four defeats at the start of the season, with Denis Betts’ side going down to heavy defeats against Castleford and Hull FC.

32-year-old Houston has been left frustrated by Widnes’ inability to halt the momentum of their opponents, with back-to-back tries against the Vikings proving pivotal on a number of occasions this season, and he believes their fortunes will only change when they become a more stubborn proposition.

“Sometimes you can have all the plans in the world and they can go out of the window when you conceded back-to-back tries,” he said.

“We need a tough, gritty performance. There’s no secret that we’ve got injuries in our squad, but we’ve been in games and then we have a lapse in concentration and we have some points put on us. We just need to tidy that up.”

Inevitably, the club’s poor start to the season has had an impact on confidence at the Select Security Stadium, and the former Newcastle Knights forward admitted that will only change once their season gets up and running.

“Confidence comes from two things, it comes from winning and belief in the group,” he said.

“We have it one way because we’re training hard for each other, but then we got knocked down at the weekend. We build it back up, now we’re just looking for our first win to get us going.

“We’re not in a position to be looking across the draw and thinking we should be getting a win there. We just have to take it a week at a time and search for that first win, it will change a whole load of things inside our club.”