How the Super 8s fixtures look on current league standings

With just four rounds of action remaining, the scramble for positions is seriously heating up.
The implications of finishing in certain positions are inevitably significant. It can determine who you play at home, how many home games you have, heck, it can even determine which competition you’re playing in come August.
The stakes are undoubtedly high, and with the split coming, excitement for the Super 8s is already increasing.
So the whet the appetite further, we’ve put together the fixture lists for all 24 clubs in Super League and Championship depending on their current league position. We’ll update it every week to keep you in the loop.
Super League
St Helens
Home: Wigan, Warrington, Hull FC, Wakefield Away: Castleford, Catalans, Leeds. Wigan
Wigan
Home: Warrington, Castleford, Wakefield, Catalans. Away: St Helens, Hull FC, Leeds, Warrington
Warrington
Home: Castleford, Hull FC, Catalans, Leeds. Away: St Helens, Wigan, Wakefield
Castleford
Home: Hull FC, Wakefield, Leeds, St Helens. Away: Wigan, Warrington, Catalans
Hull FC
Home: Wakefield, Catalans, Wigan. Away: St Helens, Warrington, Castleford, Leeds
Wakefield
Home: Catalans, Leeds, Warrington. Away: St Helens, Wigan, Castleford, Hull
Catalans
Home: Leeds, St Helens, Castleford. Away: Wigan, Warrington, Hull FC, Wakefield
Leeds
Home: St Helens, Wigan, Hull FC. Away: Warrington, Castleford, Wakefield, Catalans.
Qualifiers
Huddersfield
Home: Salford, Toronto, Hull KR, Featherstone. Away: Toulouse, Widnes, Halifax
Salford
Home: Toulouse, Hull KR, Widnes, Halifax. Away: Huddersfield, Toronto, Featherstone.
Toronto
Home: Salford, Toulouse, Widnes, Featherstone. Away: Huddersfield, Hull KR, Halifax
Toulouse
Home: Huddersfield, Hull KR, Featherstone, Halifax. Away: Salford, Toronto, Widnes
Hull KR
Home: Toronto, Featherstone, Widnes. Away: Huddersfield, Salford, Toulouse Halifax
Widnes
Home: Huddersfield, Toulouse, Halifax. Away: Salford, Toronto, Hull KR, Featherstone
Featherstone
Home: Salford, Widnes, Halifax. Away: Huddersfield, Toronto, Toulouse, Hull KR
Halifax
Home: Huddersfield, Toronto, Hull KR. Away: Salford, Toulouse, Widnes, Featherstone
Championship Shield
London
Home: Leigh, Batley, Sheffield, Dewsbury. Away: Barrow, Swinton, Rochdale
Leigh
Home: Batley, Barrow, Dewsbury, Swinton. Away: London, Sheffield, Rochdale
Batley
Home: Barrow, Sheffield, Swinton, Rochdale. Away: London, Leigh, Dewsbury
Barrow
Home: Sheffield, Dewsbury, Rochdale, London. Away: Leigh, Batley, Swinton
Sheffield
Home: Dewsbury, Swinton, Leigh. Away: London, Batley, Barrow, Rochdale
Dewsbury
Home: Swinton, Rochdale, Batley. Away: London, Leigh, Barrow, Sheffield
Swinton
Home: Rochdale, London, Barrow. Away: Leigh, Batley, Sheffield, Dewsbury
Rochdale
Home: London, Leigh, Sheffield. Away: Batley, Barrow, Dewsbury, Swinton