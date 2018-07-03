How the Super 8s fixtures look on current league standings

With just four rounds of action remaining, the scramble for positions is seriously heating up.

The implications of finishing in certain positions are inevitably significant. It can determine who you play at home, how many home games you have, heck, it can even determine which competition you’re playing in come August.

The stakes are undoubtedly high, and with the split coming, excitement for the Super 8s is already increasing.

So the whet the appetite further, we’ve put together the fixture lists for all 24 clubs in Super League and Championship depending on their current league position. We’ll update it every week to keep you in the loop.

Super League

St Helens

Home: Wigan, Warrington, Hull FC, Wakefield Away: Castleford, Catalans, Leeds. Wigan

Wigan

Home: Warrington, Castleford, Wakefield, Catalans. Away: St Helens, Hull FC, Leeds, Warrington

Warrington

Home: Castleford, Hull FC, Catalans, Leeds. Away: St Helens, Wigan, Wakefield

Castleford

Home: Hull FC, Wakefield, Leeds, St Helens. Away: Wigan, Warrington, Catalans

Hull FC

Home: Wakefield, Catalans, Wigan. Away: St Helens, Warrington, Castleford, Leeds

Wakefield

Home: Catalans, Leeds, Warrington. Away: St Helens, Wigan, Castleford, Hull

Catalans

Home: Leeds, St Helens, Castleford. Away: Wigan, Warrington, Hull FC, Wakefield

Leeds

Home: St Helens, Wigan, Hull FC. Away: Warrington, Castleford, Wakefield, Catalans.

Qualifiers

Huddersfield

Home: Salford, Toronto, Hull KR, Featherstone. Away: Toulouse, Widnes, Halifax

Salford

Home: Toulouse, Hull KR, Widnes, Halifax. Away: Huddersfield, Toronto, Featherstone.

Toronto

Home: Salford, Toulouse, Widnes, Featherstone. Away: Huddersfield, Hull KR, Halifax

Toulouse

Home: Huddersfield, Hull KR, Featherstone, Halifax. Away: Salford, Toronto, Widnes

Hull KR

Home: Toronto, Featherstone, Widnes. Away: Huddersfield, Salford, Toulouse Halifax

Widnes

Home: Huddersfield, Toulouse, Halifax. Away: Salford, Toronto, Hull KR, Featherstone

Featherstone

Home: Salford, Widnes, Halifax. Away: Huddersfield, Toronto, Toulouse, Hull KR

Halifax

Home: Huddersfield, Toronto, Hull KR. Away: Salford, Toulouse, Widnes, Featherstone

Championship Shield

London

Home: Leigh, Batley, Sheffield, Dewsbury. Away: Barrow, Swinton, Rochdale

Leigh

Home: Batley, Barrow, Dewsbury, Swinton. Away: London, Sheffield, Rochdale

Batley

Home: Barrow, Sheffield, Swinton, Rochdale. Away: London, Leigh, Dewsbury

Barrow

Home: Sheffield, Dewsbury, Rochdale, London. Away: Leigh, Batley, Swinton

Sheffield

Home: Dewsbury, Swinton, Leigh. Away: London, Batley, Barrow, Rochdale

Dewsbury

Home: Swinton, Rochdale, Batley. Away: London, Leigh, Barrow, Sheffield

Swinton

Home: Rochdale, London, Barrow. Away: Leigh, Batley, Sheffield, Dewsbury

Rochdale

Home: London, Leigh, Sheffield. Away: Batley, Barrow, Dewsbury, Swinton