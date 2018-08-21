How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 18 August 2018

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 20 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE who, after Saturday’s win over Underbank, are only two victories away from completing the campaign with a 100 per cent record.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – Thornhill’s 14-match winning run came to a halt with the defeat at Leigh Miners. PILKINGTONS, with four victories on the hoof (and six matches without defeat) now have the best recent record.

DIVISION TWO: 2 games – West Bowling’s five-match winning sequence was shattered by visitors Hull Dockers. STANNINGLEY, with two wins on the trot, now have the best recent record, although Dewsbury Moor haven’t lost in the last four outings.

DIVISION THREE: 4 games – BARROW ISLAND.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 5 games – Myton Warriors ended a nine-match losing run with the victory over Wigan St Patrick’s. NORMANTON, with five defeats on the hoof, now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION ONE: 5 games – BRADFORD DUDLEY HILL.

DIVISION TWO: 4 games – DRIGHLINGTON.

DIVISION THREE: 8 games – SALFORD CITY ROOSTERS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 84 points (Wath Brow Hornets 94 Myton Warriors 10, 4 August)

DIVISION ONE: 62 points (York Acorn 74 Ince Rose Bridge 12, 7 July)

DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 100 points (Barrow Island 100 Salford City Roosters 0, 30 June)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 104 points (Wath Brow Hornets 94 Myton Warriors 10, 4 August)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June)

DIVISION TWO: 82 points (Wigan St Jude’s 56 Hull Dockers 26, 30 June)

DIVISION THREE: 104 points (Salford City Roosters 14 Oldham St Anne’s 90, on Saturday, eclipses Barrow Island 90 Stanley Rangers 12 on 2 June as the section’s biggest total)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 12 points (Kells 4 Wath Brow Hornets 8, 28 July)

DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)

DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)