How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS
After matches played Saturday 1 September 2018
LONGEST WINNING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION: 21 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE.
DIVISION ONE: 5 games – PILKINGTON RECS.
DIVISION TWO: 3 games – STANNINGLEY.
DIVISION THREE: 5 games – BARROW ISLAND.
LONGEST LOSING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION: 3 games – Normanton ended a five-match losing run with the victory over Mayfield. WIGAN ST PATRICK’S now have the worst recent record.
DIVISION ONE: 6 games – BRADFORD DUDLEY HILL.
DIVISION TWO: 5 games – DRIGHLINGTON.
DIVISION THREE: 8 games – SALFORD CITY ROOSTERS.
BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN
PREMIER DIVISION: 84 points (Wath Brow Hornets 94 Myton Warriors 10, 4 August)
DIVISION ONE: 62 points (York Acorn 74 Ince Rose Bridge 12, 7 July)
DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)
DIVISION THREE: 100 points (Barrow Island 100 Salford City Roosters 0, 30 June)
HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 104 points (Wath Brow Hornets 94 Myton Warriors 10, 4 August)
DIVISION ONE: 88 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June)
DIVISION TWO: 82 points (Wigan St Jude’s 56 Hull Dockers 26, 30 June)
DIVISION THREE: 104 points (Salford City Roosters 14 Oldham St Anne’s 90, 18 August)
LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 12 points (Kells 4 Wath Brow Hornets 8, 28 July)
DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)
DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April)
DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)