How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 8 September 2018

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 22 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE who, with the home win over Siddal, have topped the final table with a 100 per cent record.

DIVISION ONE: 6 games – PILKINGTON RECS.

DIVISION TWO: 3 games – Champions Stanningley’s three-match winning run came to an end with the reverse at Askam. DEWSBURY MOOR, with three wins on the trot after the victory over Leigh East, and an unbeaten sequence stretching back six games, now have the best recent record.

DIVISION THREE: 6 games – BARROW ISLAND.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 4 games – WIGAN ST PATRICK’S.

DIVISION ONE: 7 games – BRADFORD DUDLEY HILL.

DIVISION TWO: 4 games – Drighlington, in toppling Wigan St Jude’s, ended a run of five successive defeats. EAST LEEDS, who lost a fourth game on the trot in the setback at West Bowling, now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION THREE: 8 games – SALFORD CITY ROOSTERS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 84 points (Wath Brow Hornets 94 Myton Warriors 10, 4 August)

DIVISION ONE: 62 points (York Acorn 74 Ince Rose Bridge 12, 7 July)

DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 100 points (Barrow Island 100 Salford City Roosters 0, 30 June)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 104 points (Wath Brow Hornets 94 Myton Warriors 10, 4 August)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June, and Featherstone Lions 72, Shaw Cross 16, on 8 September)

DIVISION TWO: 82 points (Wigan St Jude’s 56 Hull Dockers 26, 30 June)

DIVISION THREE: 104 points (Salford City Roosters 14 Oldham St Anne’s 90, 18 August)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 12 points (Kells 4 Wath Brow Hornets 8, 28 July)

DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)

DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April, and Saddleworth Rangers 4 Crosfields 6, 8 September)

DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)