How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 9 June 2018

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 12 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE, still unbeaten after their narrow win at West Hull.

DIVISION ONE: 7 games – Pacesetters THORNHILL, who haven’t lost in the last ten matches.

DIVISION TWO: 9 games – Table-toppers STANNINGLEY.

DIVISION THREE: 10 games – Unbeaten leaders BEVERLEY.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 3 games – Underbank ended a three-match losing sequence with victory at Normanton. KELLS, with three successive reverses after the home defeat by Wath Brow, now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION ONE: 7 games – OULTON RAIDERS, who continue to tumble through the ranks after losing at Skirlaugh.

DIVISION TWO: 5 games – LEIGH EAST, who are now bottom after Thursday’s reverse against Saddleworth.

DIVISION THREE: 7 games – STANLEY RANGERS, toppled on Saturday by fellow-strugglers Salford City Roosters.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 36 points (Siddal 6 Hunslet Club Parkside, 10 March, Hunslet Club Parkside 36 Kells 0, 7 April)

DIVISION ONE: 44 points (Shaw Cross 0 Thornhill Trojans 44, 14 April)

DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 90 points (Beverley’s 90-0 win over Waterhead on Saturday eclipses Stanley Rangers 6 Beverley 84 on 14 April, Millom 78 Stanley Rangers 0 on 21 April, and Barrow Island 90 Stanley Rangers 12 on 2 June, as the biggest victory so far in the section)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 98 points (Thatto Heath Crusaders 50 Myton Warriors 48, 21 April)

DIVISION ONE: 78 points (Bradford Dudley Hill 42 Oulton Raiders 36, 3 May)

DIVISION TWO: 78 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 102 points (Barrow Island 90 Stanley Rangers 12, 2 June)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 17 points (Wath Brow 4 Hunslet Club Parkside 13, 24 March)

DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)

DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)