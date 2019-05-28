How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS
After matches played Saturday 25 May 2019
LONGEST WINNING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION: 5 games – WATH BROW HORNETS and WEST HULL. Wests haven’t tasted defeat in any of their nine fixtures this season.
DIVISION ONE: 5 games – FEATHERSTONE LIONS.
DIVISION TWO: 6 games – WIGAN ST JUDE’S, who ended West Bowling’s four-match winning run with Saturday’s 42-34 success. Jude’s haven’t lost in the last eight matches.
DIVISION THREE: 4 games – DEWSBURY CELTIC.
LONGEST LOSING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION: 8 games – KELLS.
DIVISION ONE: 9 games – DEWSBURY MOOR.
DIVISION TWO: 8 games – ASKAM.
DIVISION THREE: 4 games – OLDHAM ST ANNE’S.
BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN
PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow’s 72-0 triumph over Thornhill on Saturday eclipses Underbank 58 Kells 2, on 4 May)
DIVISION ONE: 42 points (Normanton Knights 46 Skirlaugh 4, 2 March)
DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)
DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)
HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0, on Saturday, supplants Egremont Rangers 52, Thornhill 10, on 6 April)
DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)
DIVISION TWO: 80 points (Wigan St Jude’s 40 Beverley 40, 6 April)
DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)
LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)
DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)
DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)
DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)