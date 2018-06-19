How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 16 June 2018

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 13 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE, still unbeaten in their first season in the top flight after accounting for Mayfield on Saturday.

DIVISION ONE: 8 games – THORNHILL, now in pole position after scuttling Pilkingtons.

DIVISION TWO: 10 games – STANNINGLEY, who are clear at the head of the section after prevailing at rivals Dewsbury Moor.

DIVISION THREE: 11 games – BEVERLEY, still with a 100 per cent record despite being pushed hard at Salford City Roosters.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 4 games – KELLS.

DIVISION ONE: 8 games – OULTON RAIDERS.

DIVISION TWO: 6 games – Bottom side LEIGH EAST.

DIVISION THREE: 8 games – Beleaguered basement outfit STANLEY RANGERS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 38 points (Egremont’s 42-4 win over Normanton on Saturday eclipses Siddal 6 Hunslet Club Parkside, 10 March, and Hunslet Club Parkside 36 Kells 0, 7 April)

DIVISION ONE: 56 points (Skirlaugh’s 72-16 stroll over Shaw Cross Sharks on Saturday supplants the Sharks’ 44-0 home reverse at the hands of Thornhill on 14 April as the section’s biggest victory)

DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 90 points (Beverley 90 Waterhead 0, 9 June)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 98 points (Thatto Heath Crusaders 50 Myton Warriors 48, 21 April)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, on Saturday, replaced Bradford Dudley Hill 42 Oulton Raiders 36 on 3 May)

DIVISION TWO: 78 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 102 points (Barrow Island 90 Stanley Rangers 12, 2 June)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 17 points (Wath Brow 4 Hunslet Club Parkside 13, 24 March)

DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)

DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)