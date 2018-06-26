How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 23 June 2018

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 13 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE.

DIVISION ONE: 8 games – THORNHILL.

DIVISION TWO: 10 games – STANNINGLEY.

DIVISION THREE: 4 games – Beverley’s 11-match winning run came to an end with Saturday’s draw at Eastmoor. MILLOM now have the best sequence, with four victories on the hoof.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 4 games – KELLS.

DIVISION ONE: 8 games – OULTON RAIDERS.

DIVISION TWO: 7 games – LEIGH EAST.

DIVISION THREE: 9 games – STANLEY RANGERS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 44 points (West Hull’s 56-12 success over Myton Warriors on Saturday eclipses Egremont 42 Normanton 4 on 16 June as the most decisive victory)

DIVISION ONE: 56 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June)

DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 90 points (Beverley 90 Waterhead 0, 9 June, and Stanley Rangers 0 Millom 90, 23 June)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 98 points (Thatto Heath Crusaders 50 Myton Warriors 48, 21 April)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June)

DIVISION TWO: 78 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 102 points (Barrow Island 90 Stanley Rangers 12, 2 June)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 17 points (Wath Brow 4 Hunslet Club Parkside 13, 24 March)

DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)

DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)