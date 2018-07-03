How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 30 June 2018

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 14 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE, still with a 100 per cent record after Saturday’s victory at Kells.

DIVISION ONE: 9 games – THORNHILL, riding high at the head of the section courtesy of the success at Dudley Hill.

DIVISION TWO: 11 games – Pacesetters STANNINGLEY, who accounted for Leigh East at the weekend.

DIVISION THREE: 4 games – MILLOM, who were without a fixture on Saturday.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 5 games – KELLS, toppled by leaders Hunslet Club Parkside this time.

DIVISION ONE: 9 games – OULTON RAIDERS, who were scuttled at home by Featherstone Lions.

DIVISION TWO: 8 games – LEIGH EAST, who came off second best at leaders Stanningley.

DIVISION THREE: 3 games – Stanley Rangers, who had lost nine games on the hoof, have pulled out of the NCL. SALFORD CITY ROOSTERS, with three successive defeats, have the worst recent record of the sides still in the competition. Eastmoor Dragons, though, have not won in the last four games.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 44 points (West Hull 56 Myton Warriors 12, 23 June)

DIVISION ONE: 56 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June)

DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 100 points (Barrow Island’s 100-0 stroll over Salford City Roosters eclipse Beverley 90 Waterhead 0, on 9 June, and Stanley Rangers 0 Millom 90, on 23 June, as the most emphatic victory in the bottom tier)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 98 points (Thatto Heath Crusaders 50 Myton Warriors 48, 21 April)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June)

DIVISION TWO: 82 points (Wigan St Jude’s 56 Hull Dockers 26 supplants West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, on 28 April, as the highest total)

DIVISION THREE: 102 points (Barrow Island 90 Stanley Rangers 12, 2 June)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 17 points (Wath Brow 4 Hunslet Club Parkside 13, 24 March)

DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)

DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)