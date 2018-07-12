How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Tuesday 10 July 2018

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 15 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE.

DIVISION ONE: 10 games – THORNHILL.

DIVISION TWO: 8 games – Stanningley’s eleven-match winning run came to an end with the 36-22 home defeat at the hands of Crosfields who, with eight successive victories behind them, now have the best recent record in the section.

DIVISION THREE: 5 games – MILLOM.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 4 games – Kells ended a five-match losing run with Saturday’s 19-18 verdict at WIGAN ST PATRICK’S who, together with MYTON WARRIORS, now share the worst recent record with four defeats on the hoof.

DIVISION ONE: 10 games – OULTON RAIDERS.

DIVISION TWO: 9 games – LEIGH EAST.

DIVISION THREE: 3 games – SALFORD CITY ROOSTERS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 44 points (West Hull 56 Myton Warriors 12, 23 June)

DIVISION ONE: 62 points (York Acorn’s 74-12 win over Ince Rose Bridge eclipses Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16 on 16 June as the biggest win in the section)

DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 100 points (Barrow Island 100 Salford City Roosters 0, 30 June)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 98 points (Thatto Heath Crusaders 50 Myton Warriors 48, 21 April)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June)

DIVISION TWO: 82 points (Wigan St Jude’s 56 Hull Dockers 26, 30 June)

DIVISION THREE: 102 points (Barrow Island 90 Stanley Rangers 12, 2 June)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 17 points (Wath Brow 4 Hunslet Club Parkside 13, 24 March)

DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)

DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)