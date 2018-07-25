How they’re faring in the NCL…

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 21 July 2018

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 17 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE.

DIVISION ONE: 12 games – THORNHILL.

DIVISION TWO: 11 games – CROSFIELDS.

DIVISION THREE: 7 games – MILLOM, although leaders Beverley have yet to lose this season, after 17 fixtures.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 7 games – MYTON WARRIORS and WIGAN ST PATRICK’S.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – Oulton ended an 11-match losing run with the draw at Pilkingtons. SKIRLAUGH now have the worst run of recent defeats.

DIVISION TWO: 10 games – LEIGH EAST.

DIVISION THREE: 4 games – SALFORD CITY ROOSTERS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 48 points (West Hull’s 48-0 victory over Wigan St Patrick’s on Saturday eclipses the Green & Golds’ 56-12 success over Myton Warriors on 23 June)

DIVISION ONE: 62 points (York Acorn 74 Ince Rose Bridge 12, 7 July)

DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 100 points (Barrow Island 100 Salford City Roosters 0, 30 June)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 98 points (Thatto Heath Crusaders 50 Myton Warriors 48, 21 April)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June)

DIVISION TWO: 82 points (Wigan St Jude’s 56 Hull Dockers 26, 30 June)

DIVISION THREE: 102 points (Barrow Island 90 Stanley Rangers 12, 2 June)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 17 points (Wath Brow 4 Hunslet Club Parkside 13, 24 March)

DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)

DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)