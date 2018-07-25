How they’re faring in the NCL…

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS
After matches played Saturday 21 July 2018
LONGEST WINNING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION: 17 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE.
DIVISION ONE: 12 games – THORNHILL.
DIVISION TWO: 11 games – CROSFIELDS.
DIVISION THREE: 7 games – MILLOM, although leaders Beverley have yet to lose this season, after 17 fixtures.
LONGEST LOSING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION: 7 games – MYTON WARRIORS and WIGAN ST PATRICK’S.
DIVISION ONE: 4 games – Oulton ended an 11-match losing run with the draw at Pilkingtons. SKIRLAUGH now have the worst run of recent defeats.
DIVISION TWO: 10 games – LEIGH EAST.
DIVISION THREE: 4 games – SALFORD CITY ROOSTERS.
BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN
PREMIER DIVISION: 48 points (West Hull’s 48-0 victory over Wigan St Patrick’s on Saturday eclipses the Green & Golds’ 56-12 success over Myton Warriors on 23 June)
DIVISION ONE: 62 points (York Acorn 74 Ince Rose Bridge 12, 7 July)
DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)
DIVISION THREE: 100 points (Barrow Island 100 Salford City Roosters 0, 30 June)
HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 98 points (Thatto Heath Crusaders 50 Myton Warriors 48, 21 April)
DIVISION ONE: 88 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June)
DIVISION TWO: 82 points (Wigan St Jude’s 56 Hull Dockers 26, 30 June)
DIVISION THREE: 102 points (Barrow Island 90 Stanley Rangers 12, 2 June)
LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 17 points (Wath Brow 4 Hunslet Club Parkside 13, 24 March)
DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)
DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April)
DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)