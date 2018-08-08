How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 4 August 2018

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 18 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE, now only four victories away from completing the campaign with a 100 per cent record after accounting for second-placed Egremont.

DIVISION ONE: 13 games – leaders THORNHILL, who beat Featherstone on Saturday and have not tasted defeat since the opening day of the campaign.

DIVISION TWO: 4 games – WEST BOWLING, who are now out of the relegation zone after the stunning win over leaders Stanningley.

DIVISION THREE: 5 games – champions BEVERLEY.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 8 games – MYTON WARRIORS, all but mathematically doomed to the drop after the heavy defeat at Wath Brow.

DIVISION ONE: 3 games – Skirlaugh ended a four-match losing streak with the impressive win over promotion-chasing Milford. Bottom side DUDLEY HILL, with three defeats on the trot, now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION TWO: 11 games – Cellar-dwellers LEIGH EAST, comprehensively beaten at home by second-from-bottom Hunslet Warriors.

DIVISION THREE: 6 games – SALFORD CITY ROOSTERS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 84 points (Wath Brow’s 94-10 win over Myton on Saturday eclipses West Hull 48 Wigan St Patrick’s 0, on 21 July, as the biggest win this time)

DIVISION ONE: 62 points (York Acorn 74 Ince Rose Bridge 12, 7 July)

DIVISION TWO: 58 points (West Bowling 10 Crosfields 68, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 100 points (Barrow Island 100 Salford City Roosters 0, 30 June)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 104 points (Wath Brow Hornets 94 Myton Warriors 10, on Saturday, supplants Thatto Heath Crusaders 50 Myton Warriors 48 on 21 April)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (Skirlaugh 72 Shaw Cross 16, 16 June)

DIVISION TWO: 82 points (Wigan St Jude’s 56 Hull Dockers 26, 30 June)

DIVISION THREE: 102 points (Barrow Island 90 Stanley Rangers 12, 2 June)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 12 points (Kells 4 Wath Brow Hornets 8, 28 July)

DIVISION ONE: 13 points (Milford Marlins 7 Bradford Dudley Hill 6, 10 March)

DIVISION TWO: 10 points (Hunslet Warriors 4 Leigh East 6, 28 April)

DIVISION THREE: 16 points (Woolston Rovers 16 Dewsbury Celtic 0, 2 June)