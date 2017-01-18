Huddersfield confirm Luke Robinson testimonial v Bradford to go ahead

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed that Luke Robinson’s testimonial match this coming Sunday against Bradford Bulls will go ahead.

The game was initially believed to be in doubt as Bradford attempt to put a squad together following confirmation of the club’s new ownership last week.

The Bulls had cancelled their first pre-season game against Batley last weekend, but the Giants revealed that this Sunday’s game will now go ahead.

“All the noises I’m hearing is that the game will still take place,” Robinson had told the Huddersfield Examiner on Wednesday. “Obviously, nothing can be confirmed one way or another at this stage, but there’s more than enough to suggest that I should keep all my plans in place for this weekend.

“The last few months have clearly been very difficult for the Bradford club, and I’m gutted with the way things have been going for the Bulls.

“To say I’d be devastated if the game didn’t go ahead would be an understatement.

“A testimonial game is massive for the player involved, and it’s a wonderful chance for that player to show their appreciation to the fans for their support over the years.

“If everything does go according to plan, Sunday should be a great day all round.”