Huddersfield confirm the passing of Jennifer Davy

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jennifer Davy, the wife of Huddersfield chairman, Ken Davy, has passed away.

In a club statement, the club requested that her family were allowed to grieve privately.

The team will wear black armbands at Leeds tomorrow evening and carry the initials JD on their training tops as a mark of respect for Jennifer.

Everyone at League Publications offer their condolances to Ken Davy and his family.