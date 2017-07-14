Huddersfield confirm top eight spot

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield confirmed their place in the top eight with a 26-4 victory over struggling Leigh.

The Giants’ victory, which also condemned Warrington to the Qualifiers, was the culmination of a superb turnaround in a season that saw them look destined for a bottom four finish earlier in the year.

Lee Gaskell settled any nerves with a try in the 21st minute before Danny Brough added a penalty to secure an 8-0 lead.

Quickfire tries through Ukuma Ta’ai and Gaskell gave the Giants a 20-0 lead, and although Leigh did score through Josh Drinkwater, Huddersfield captain Leroy Cudjoe fittingly sealed the game with a late try.

Huddersfield: Rankin; McGillvary, Cudjoe, S Wood, McIntosh; Gaskell, Brough; Rapira, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ferguson, Hinchcliffe. Subs: O’Brien, Wakeman, Clough, Ta’ai.

Leigh: Brown; Higson, Crooks, Langi, Dawson; Mortimer, Drinkwater; Hock, Higham, Hansen, Paterson, Vea, Stewart. Subs: Pelissier, Tickle, Hopkins, Burr.