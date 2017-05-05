Huddersfield didn’t get what they deserved, says Rick Stone

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield coach Rick Stone insisted his side didn’t get what they deserved from Thursday night’s defeat to Castleford.

A late Jesse Sene-Lefao try saw the Giants go down 26-21 to the league leaders, after leading by a point heading into the final 10 minutes.

Stone pointed to a number of decisions from referee Ben Thaler as important – including the decision to sin bin Danny Brough late on: calling it a “big call”.

He said: “Generally in footy you get what you deserve but I don’t think we got what we deserved tonight. We had a couple of big calls go against us that were the difference in the game. The effort and the way we controlled the game was pretty good for most of the time.

“I’ll have to look at the Danny Brough sin-binning but that was a big call in the heat of the game. There’s a few things I’ll take up with the referees’ department.

“But I’m happy with the effort and how we had a crack. I feel we did enough to earn two competition points which are valuable to us at the moment. We just need a bit of luck.”

Stone was also quick to praise full-back Jake Mamo, whose first-half hat-trick ultimately was in vain for the home side. He, however, now has six tries in four games.

He said: “I always knew Jake was going to be okay for us. He came a bit injured and I was disappointed it’s taken while to get on the park and contribute but I always had faith.

“He’s a good little competitor and bobs up at the right places and could have scored four or five if play went the right way for him. If he was in the Premier League, he’d be called a goal sneak. He knows where to be, his anticipation is terrific.”