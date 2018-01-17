Huddersfield duo Mamo and Symonds set to end injury hell this weekend

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield duo Jake Mamo and Tom Symonds are set to end their injury nightmares this weekend.

Giants coach Rick Stone has confirmed that the duo will play some part in their pre-season friendly against Wakefield on Saturday, bringing their multiple-month layoffs to an end just a fortnight before the Super League season begins.

Mamo has not played since June following a foot injury which eventually required surgery. He did score 12 times in nine appearances for the club before having his 2017 campaign cut short.

And Symonds played just twice last season after a problematic knee injury – but Stone says both will feature at Belle Due this weekend, handing the Giants a massive boost.

“I expect Jake to play, as is the case with Tom Symonds,” he said.

“They’ve been going well and it’ll be important for both of them to get a game in (before the season starts).

“They’re both in the same boat in that they’ve not played for a while and are recovering from pretty serious injuries. They’ve done the training, put the miles in and they’ll derive some confidence from the Wakefield game – as well as the continuity they’ll get from playing with the boys.”

A youthful Huddersfield side saw off Dewsbury in Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial game on Sunday, but Stone has hinted he will send a much stronger squad to face Chris Chester’s men this weekend as the new season approaches.

“I don’t know if everyone will play – Leroy Cudjoe and Alex Mellor won’t and we’ll give Jerry (McGillvary) another week but everyone else will play.

“We’ve picked up a couple of injuries with Ukuma (Ta’ai) and Seb (Ikahihifo) so they’ll be a bit of a doubt but whoever is in our top 20 and fit will feature.”

That will mean appearances for the likes of Jordan Turner and Lee Gaskell – with the latter likely to be part of a three-man rotation during that friendly with Danny Brough and Jordan Rankin as Stone works out his half-back pairing for their first Super League game at Hull.

“We’ll work those three in and around each other I think. Although Gasky may have a chance of playing in Leroy’s position at centre with him out injured.”