Huddersfield forward had a panic attack… because it was too cold!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It’s not easy being an Australian in England during the winter.

Just ask Shannon Wakeman.

The poor Huddersfield Giants forward is still getting to grips with some of the rather obvious cultural differences following his move from Down Under, with the weather a particular issue for the former Illawarra Cutters man shortly after his move to West Yorkshire.

Speaking to TotalRL, the 27-year-old revealed how he found himself in a real spot of bother during a particularly cold day in training.

“The first week I had a really bad panic attack,” he said.

“The air was so cold, coming from the hot weather. I’m doing a fitness session and my lungs are just used to a different type air and atmosphere. I freaked out a little bit.”

Thankfully, Wakeman says he has acclimatised to the weather since then and is enjoying the chance to experience the other side of the world.

“I went to York, London, the Lake district, Manchester. I’ve done lots of stuff and it’s been an opportunity to do something different. For me, everything is only a few hours away. It’s easy to go for a drive and see something exciting. There’s nothing like this over here back home. There’s so much history and Australia doesn’t have the age.

“I went to Blackpool, it was really nice and looked cool, but the water didn’t look nice for swimming.”

For another exclusive piece with Wakeman, who speaks about turning down a move to the NRL and his current form, buy League Express, available in stores now or online at totalrl.com/le.