Huddersfield Giants keen to keep Ryan Hinchcliffe in 2019

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford has admitted the club are keen to retain forward Ryan Hinchcliffe in 2019 – and the player too wants to stay a Giants player next year.

Hinchcliffe has already revealed he will return to former club Melbourne Storm in an off-field capacity when his time at Huddersfield comes to an end.

And with his three-year deal set to expire at the end of this coming season, Woolford has expressed a desire to extend his contract with the club into next year.

“We are really keen to keep Hinchy,” he said at his weekly pre-match press conference. “We are just working through where we are with the (salary) cap and who is coming and who is going.

“Hinchy knows what the coaching staff and the club think of him. We want to keep him and, hopefully, we can work towards that happening.”

Woolford also insisted that Hinchcliffe himself has no desire of retiring any time soon, either.

“Hinchy wants to play again, and I think everyone would agree he is right on top of his game at the moment,” he said.

“He has still got plenty to offer this team. He is a leader, a great person and a real professional – someone we want to keep for sure.”