Huddersfield Giants reveal new shirt for 2018

Huddersfield Giants have become the latest club to reveal their kit for the 2018 season, and it’s been a big hit already.

Giants stars such as Jake Mamo and Kruise Leeming took part in the reveal as Rick Stone’s men showed off their attire for the upcoming season.

Sticking with their traditional colours of claret and gold, the new strip has proven to be popular with fans so far.

The shirt is already available at the club shop or online.