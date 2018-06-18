Huddersfield in hot pursuit of Manly halfback Hastings

Huddersfield Giants are heavily pursuing a deal for Jackson Hastings.

The Manly Sea Eagles halfback is keen on a Super League move in order to revitalise his Super League career, having been exiled by the Sea Eagles after a fall out with team-mates.

New Giants head coach Simon Woolford is a big fan of the 22-year-old, who already has 32 NRL appearances under his belt. With Hastings on the outer at Manly, Huddersfield are hoping they can get a deal for the playmaker completed, which would see him join the club on an immediate basis.

A deal has yet to be signed, but the Giants appear to be creeping closer to a deal.

The Giants have a quota spot free following Tom Symonds’ departure earlier this year, while Gene Ormsby and Jared Simpson’s exits have freed up further cap space.

Hastings was regarded as one of the most talented young players in the NRL and his arrival at the Giants will mark a huge piece of business for the club.

His anticipated exit from Manly follows a reported falling out with star playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans, while it’s accused that his fellow team-mates do not want to play with him too.

Hastings hasn’t played since round five of this year’s competition as a result.

The Giants are busy at work on the recruitment front, having already retained several key stars while they have been heavily linked with Akuila Uate. Featherstone halfback Tom Holmes is also thought to be on their radar.

