Huddersfield lead race to sign Jordan Turner as Super League return nears

Former St Helens half-back Jordan Turner is closing in on a return to Super League – with Huddersfield Giants thought to be the front-runners to land his signature.

Reports in Australia have suggested Turner, who is yet to play for NRL side Canberra this season since signing a two-year deal there, is set to be let go by the Raiders this weekend as they look to trim their squad prior to the June 30 deadline.

That has opened the door for a return to England just a few months after leaving – and despite a number of clubs reportedly interested, it is the Giants who are in pole position to sign him.

Rick Stone has been on the hunt for a half-back since Ryan Brierley left to join Toronto: and while Martyn Ridyard has joined from Leigh, that is only a four-week loan deal.

Canberra are expected to announce Turner’s departure this weekend in the run-up to their NRL game against Sydney Roosters.