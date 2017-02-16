Huddersfield loan O’Brien to Halifax

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax RLFC have completed the signing of Huddersfield hooker Adam O’Brien on a one-month loan deal.

O’Brien, who was born and raised in Halifax, has yet to make his competitive debut for the Giants following his move from Halifax’s fierce rivals Bradford.

However, he will now link up with the Championship part-timers for the next month and is set to make his debut in their league fixture with Sheffield Eagles on Sunday.

“Being a local lad I bit at the chance, to be honest,” he said. “It’s a massive buzz for me to play for my home side after so long at Bradford and I’m proud to be a homegrown talent. I’m excited to play and hopefully we’ll have a great game this weekend”

O’Brien started his career at Bradford and made his professional debut for the Bulls at the age of 17.

Following a loan spell at Dewsbury in 2013, he established himself as an integral part of the Bradford setup, which resulted in rumours linking him with a move to Leeds.

However, following the club’s liquidation, the hooker agreed to join Huddersfield on a three-year deal and played against the Bulls in the pre-season game between the two clubs last month.

His arrival comes as a big boost to Halifax, who are currently without first-team hookers Ben Kaye and Brandon Moore due to injuries.