Huddersfield monitoring fitness of trio

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone has confirmed the club are assessing the fitness of three players ahead of the season.

Back-rowers Dale Ferguson and Tommy Symonds are still on the road to full fitness while Lee Gaskell’s hamstring is being monitored after a history of issues in the past.

Symonds, who impressed following his move from Manly midway through the season, is still recovering from post-season surgery, with Ferguson still picking up pace after returning to training late following his involvement in the Four Nations with Scotland.

“Tommy Symonds and Dale Ferguson are working their way back to full fitness,” Stone said.

“Tommy after a knee operation last year and Dale because he started the pre-season a little bit later, but they should both be available for our game against Warrington in a few weeks time.”

Meanwhile, Gaskell has had a couple of minor issues with his hamstring which has caused concern given his previous injury troubles.

The former Bradford star was restricted to just 12 appearances for the Bulls last year, but Stone insists that Gaskell is on track to be OK for the start of the season.

“He’s had a couple of little niggles with his hammy,” Stone said.

“We’ve worked through a few scenarios with Lee, but he’s in full training and doing particularly well. He’s an athlete, he can probably cover a couple of positions for us, so I think you can expect him to bob up in a few positions.”

Meanwhile, Stone had better news to report on Danny Brough, who made his first appearance for the club since last year in their 28-10 victory over Bradford.

The halfback was dealing with a number of issues after the Four Nations, but Stone confirmed that he had returned to training fully fit.

“Broughy’s OK. He had a sore foot and had a bit of time off, but he’s fine now and it’s a good chance for those two (Brough & Ryan Brierley) to forge that combination.”

