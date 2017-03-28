Huddersfield pay tribute to Ronan Costello with Magic Weekend jersey

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants have paid tribute tp Ronan Costello on their special edition Dacia Magic Weekend jersey.

The 17-year-old tragically passed away after suffering a head injury in the club’s academy game with Salford Red Devils.

The special shirt features a tribute to Ronan Costello as it includes the #RC13 logo. The design by kit partners O’Neills also includes the logos of the Giants 16 community ambassador clubs.

Rick Stone’s side take on Catalans at St James’ Park for the hugely popular weekend in Newcastle.

Giants Club Ambassador Eorl Crabtree has been involved with the process from the start and was pleased with the look of the shirt: “A lot of time and effort has gone into creating not only a unique shirt but a shirt that is close to the club and the fans hearts. I have been a part of the process from the beginning and I believe that we have a shirt that represents our commitment to the community.

“Our belief is that this represents the DNA of the Giants and so to have the #RC13 logo and our community clubs all represented on the shirt adds a huge significance.”