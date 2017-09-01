Huddersfield refusing to give up on the play-offs, insists Kruise Leeming

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield hooker Kruise Leeming has insisted the Giants will not give up on their Grand Final dreams yet – but concedes they will need to win all their remaining fixtures to give themselves a chance: starting tonight against Castleford.

The Giants are three points adrift of fourth-placed Wakefield with three games remaining, and realistically know they will have to win all four of their remaining Super 8s games to stand a chance of qualifying for the play-offs.

But Leeming, who has impressed in the hooking role for the Giants this year, says they have not given up just yet.

“We need to win the last four,” he said. “We’ve come too far to turn back and not have a crack.

“It’s been nice to have a break but we’ve been building some momentum. The way we’re going about things, everyone’s enjoying training and enjoying how it’s all going at the minute.”

However, Leeming concedes they will face a tough test tonight against Daryl Powell’s league leaders.

He said: “We’ve got a big challenge ahead. Cas have been the in-form team and they are where they are for a reason.

“I think their attacking shape is really testing but we’re going to give it a really good crack and see what happens.”

Leeming has been one of the real positives for Huddersfield this season – and he admits he’s been aided in his development by the experience of NRL star Ryan Hinchcliffe.

“Ryan has been a massive help,” he said. “The way he trains and the experience he’s had from Melbourne has rubbed off on us all.

“It’s not always how skilful you are but it’s how you do the smaller things and he’s testament to that.

“There’s a lot of competition here. You don’t want to let down your team-mates when you’re out there and if I can avoid doing that then I’m happy with how I’ve played.”