Huddersfield rubbish links with NRL duo

Huddersfield Giants have laughed off reports linking them with Brock Lamb and Corey Norman.

Rumours emerged in the media on Monday that the Giants were lining up a move for the two NRL halfbacks as part of their recruitment for 2019.

But a Huddersfield spokesperson told TotalRL that the report was wide of the mark and that neither would be moving to the John Smith’s Stadium next year.

Norman, who has previously been linked with the Giants, is currently at Parramatta, but has been linked with a move away from the club throughout the year and has played just eight times this season.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Lamb is off-contract at the end of the current campaign and the Newcastle half is understood to be attracting interest from other clubs.

But neither will be joining Huddersfield, who have their sights on other targets.

The Giants’ first signing for 2019, Suaia Matagi, has joined the club for the Super 8s after agreeing an early release from his contract at Parramatta.