Huddersfield sweating on trio as injuries mount up

Rick Stone is hoping to receive some positive news on three players who all limped off in Huddersfield’s defeat to Salford.

Sebastine Ikahihifo has already been ruled of their clash with Widnes on Friday with a concussion while Aaron Murphy and Nathan Mason also suffered injuries.

The Giants are already without long-term absentees Tom Symonds and Michael Lawrence while the likes of Jake Mamo, Jordan Turner and Adam O’Brien are also a few weeks away from returning.

On Ikahihifo, Stone said: “It’s a seven-day protocol so he’ll not be back for next Friday.

“We have got to get over injuries before we can think about that game (against Widnes). We did not finish with any players on the bench so we need to see who is available to play next Friday.”

Stone accepted his side had been outplayed following their defeat to the high-flying Red Devils.

“Salford were the better team, no doubt. Salford managed the game really well and we didn’t.

“The first 20 minutes were a bit of a contest but we let them off the hook a bit with a lack of polish with our last plays.

“But Salford were pretty consistent right throughout the game. Their defence was good and they threw plenty at us in attack with a couple of 40-20s from Dobbo (Michael Dobson) which obviously helped. Salford kept their foot on the throat as good as anyone we’ve played in the last couple of weeks.”

