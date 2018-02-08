Huddersfield win comfortably against Warrington

Huddersfield Giants earned their first win of the season with a well-deserved 20-6 victory over Warrington Wolves.

First-half tries from Dale Ferguson and Darnell McIntosh and a second-half effort from Jordan Turner earned the points for Huddersfield.

Warrington took an early lead when Tom Lineham expertly took a Stefan Ratchford chip to slide over.

Ferguson responded for the Giants, sliding over from a Danny Brough pass.

McIntosh took the Giants further ahead when Jake Mamo kicked towards the posts for the winger to pounce.

The second half ebbed and flowed but Huddersfield had the last laugh when a Brough grubber wasn’t dealt with by Matty Russell allowing Turner to pounce.

Giants: 1 Jake Mamo, 23 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Lee Gaskell, 4 Jordan Turner, 5 Aaron Murphy, 15 Jordan Rankin, 7 Danny Brough, 18 Paul Clough, 21 Adam O’Brien, 17 Ukuma Ta’ai, 14 Dale Ferguson, 16 Oliver Roberts, 13 Ryan Hinchcliffe (C); Interchanges: 9 Kruise Leeming, 8 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Daniel Smith, 24 Tyler Dickinson

Tries: Ferguson, McIntosh, Turner ;Goals: Brough 4

Wolves: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Tom Lineham, 3 Bryson Goodwin, 4 Ryan Atkins, 5 Matty Russell, 6 Kevin Brown, 15 Declan Patton, 8 Chris Hill (C), 9 Daryl Clark, 10 MIke Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 Ben Murdoch-Masila; Interchanges: 19 George King, 34 Ben Westwood, 17 Joe Philbin, 22 Morgan Smith

Tries: Lineham ;Goals: Goodwin

For full match reports of all this weekend’s game, see Monday’s League Express