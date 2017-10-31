Huddersfield’s Wakeman allegedly caught up in altercation with teammate

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants prop Shannon Wakeman is to be investigated by World Cup officials after allegedly punching teammate James Tedesco.

According to Seven Sport, the Italy prop punched Tedesco after the Azzurri’s defeat to Ireland.

The team were at Pier Bar in Cairns on Sunday evening when the incident occurred. According to the report, Wakeman hit his team-mate after he thought the fullback had propositioned his girlfriend.

It’s claimed that Wakeman spent Sunday night away from his team-mates, but travelled with his compatriots as they set off for Townsville for their upcoming game against USA.

An official statement released by RLWC 2017 confirmed they were aware of the incident and that it would be referred to the integrity unit for investigation.

A statement released from the Italian camp said: “As a result of an internal review conducted on Monday 30 October by the Federazione Italian Rugby League (FIRL) of the incident, both players involved will appear before an internal review committee within the next 24 hours about their conduct during this incident.”