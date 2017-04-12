Huddersfield’s woes continue at the hands of Catalans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield’s winless run stretched to seven games to leave them firmly entrenched in Super League’s bottom four – with a moment of madness from Danny Brough sparking a second-half collapse at the hands of Catalans Dragons, losing 29-16.

Brough’s career has not been without its controversial moments, and here, with the game finely poised, the Scotland international contested a decision from referee Chris Campbell after Catalans had made it 16-10 saw him sent to the sin bin.

Catalans would score again with the man advantage before Brough’s first act after returning from the bin saw him throw a stray pass to Luke Walsh which killed the game as a contest.

The Dragons have moved up to seventh in the table after a much-needed victory, while the Giants remain in 10th – and will likely be only a point adrift of second-bottom come the conclusion of Thursday’s game between Widnes and Warrington.

The game was delicately poised right up until Catalans running in three tries in 12 second-half minutes, and the hosts actually lead when Aaron Murphy capitalised on a wonderful piece of play from Darnell McIntosh to make it 6-0.

However, Tony Gigot produced a moment of magic to ghost through and level it up – and despite Jake Mamo marking his debut with a well-worked try, Brayden Wiliame’s long-range effort, and Walsh’s goal, had the Dragons 12-10 ahead at the break.

From there, they never trailed. Walsh and Myler combined to send the latter in – with Brough shown a yellow card in between Walsh’s third goal to make it 18-10. Vincent Duport finished superbly in the corner as the Dragons made the man advantage count soon after – before Brough’s evening went from bad to worse when his pass put Walsh in for another Catalans try.

Lee Gaskell’s break eventually saw Jermaine McGillvary cross for a consolation – and the Giants did rally hard in the closing stages with another try on the hooter for Sam Wood – but it was not enough to see their ever-increasing winless run continue.

A full report – with reaction and pictures – will appear in Monday’s League Express.