Huge NCL double-header beckons at Widnes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE 2017 Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League season reaches a climax tomorrow (Saturday 28 October) with a double-headed Finals Day at the competition’s traditional big-match venue of the Select Security Stadium, Widnes.

Holders Siddal are aiming to retain their crown by accounting for Thatto Heath Crusaders in the Grand Final, while that match will be preceded by the Division One Promotion Final between Normanton Knights and Milford Marlins.

Siddal, while favourites, will be wary of the threat of Thatto, who were 22-6 ahead at the interval when the sides met in the recent Qualifying Semi-Final, only for the Halifax hosts to bounce back for a 36-22 victory.

Normanton, meanwhile, will be eager to go one better than two years ago, when they lost to York Acorn at the same stage, and at the same venue.

The Grand Final kicks off at 2.15pm, with the Promotion Play-off Final starting at noon.

Admission is £5.00 (£2.00 concessions).