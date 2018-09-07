Hughes aiming to continue record run of appearances for a good while yet

Super League’s marathon man Jack Hughes admits he’s got no intention of seeing his record run of consecutive appearances come to an end any time soon.

Last week’s victory over Hull was Hughes’ 81st consecutive appearance in all competitions in a Warrington shirt – the longest unbroken streak of any player currently playing in Super League.

Hughes still has some way to go to beat Francis Cummins’ all-time record of 179 while playing for Leeds between 1998 and 2003 – but he said: “The legs are definitely feeling it to have played that many games in a row!

“I try my best off the field with all the little things and the recovery, and I try and be as professional as possible. Long may that run of games continue all being well.”

Hughes also admits that after inflicting the heaviest defeat on Hull in their history, he could sense Warrington were primed for a Wembley response.

He told League Express: “We can look ahead now feeling a bit better – but I don’t think the disappointment will ever go away. We’ve only got the Grand Final left and we’re all guns blazing, going for that.

“We had some honest chats, and you got the feeling the game could come quick enough. Even though it was a short turnaround, the boys were raring to go mentally to right some wrongs and get back to business. We’ve already learned from the loss at Wembley I think, and as long as we prove that in the back end of the year, it can be a positive.”

The Wolves now face Hughes’ former club Huddersfield on Friday in a game which could all-but secure a play-off place.

And he said: “It’s a huge game against Huddersfield – although we’re conscious we want to be playing well going into the semi-finals, so every game is of importance. The new coach and things like that, he’s worked wonders and he seems to have made everything click.”