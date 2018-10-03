Hughes appointed captain of touring England Knights

Warrington Wolves second row Jack Hughes has been appointed the captain of the England Knights squad that will head to Papua New Guinea to face the Kumuls later this month.

Hughes is joined by fellow Wolves stars Toby King, Harvey Livett and Joe Philbin while Leeds Rhinos have four names in the squad: Jack Walker, Ash Handley, Liam Sutcliffe and Mikolaj Oledzki.

Danny Richardson, who was selected in Super League’s Dream Team on Monday is also named.

“I’m as excited about the squad as I am about the trip,” said Head Coach Paul Anderson.

“When you add it to the England squad that was named earlier this week for the autumn internationals, it shows we’ve got a real depth of talent coming through.

“Playing in Papua New Guinea is going to be a completely different experience for all the players in our squad. That off-field touring experience is one of the reasons reviving the Knights was so important.

“We’re expecting a warm welcome in a country where they love their rugby league, and hopefully our visit will also be a boost for rugby league in PNG.

“The lads have already seen from the elevation of Joe Greenwood and Reece Lyne from the Knights squad to the senior England squad the sort of opportunities that could open up if they impress on this trip.”

England Knights Squad:

Oliver Holmes, Greg Minikin (Castleford Tigers), Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants), Chris Atkin, Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR), Jamie Shaul, Dean Hadley, Brad Fash (Hull FC), Mikolaj Oledzki, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker, Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), Danny Richardson, Matt Lees (St Helens), James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity), Sam Powell, Oliver Gildart, Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors), Harvey Livett, Jack Hughes, Joe Philbin, Toby King (Warrington Wolves), Matt Whitley, Danny Walker (Widnes Vikings)