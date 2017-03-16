Hughes promises response from “rock bottom” Warrington at Leigh

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower March 16, 2017 06:00 Updated

Warrington forward Jack Hughes has admitted the Wolves are at “rock bottom” heading into Thursday night’s game at Leigh Centurions – but he has promised they will deliver a response this evening.

The Wolves head to the Leigh Sports Village looking for their first win of 2017 in the league at the fifth attempt – having suffered four straight losses in Super League to open their new season, their worst start for almost a decade.

But Hughes told TotalRL that the Wolves will prove their worth over the remainder of 2017.

“I’m sure we’ll look back and we’ll enjoy the highs; once we’re out of this patch where we’re rock bottom we’ll look back and say we built something from this come the play-offs,” he said.

“We’re trying hard but it’s just not happening; the final pass isn’t there or we give a penalty which relieves pressure on the opposition.

“Every game is massive, we’re working hard and they become more and more important. I’m sure you’ll see a response at Leigh from this group because we know that once we get out of the other side, we’ll be a good side.”

Hughes also warned against the Wolves being sucked into the negativity surrounding their recent performances.

“We’ve got to stay positive; people are too negative and if we stay positive things can only get better. We’ll keep working hard and it’ll come, we know that.

“There’s such a long way to go; OK we’re eight points behind top of the league but we can claw that back come September or October.”

