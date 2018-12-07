Hull ARL confirms cup dates

The Hull & District League’s BOCM and Tom Beautiman Cups, both of which have climaxed at Christmas for many years, will be going ahead as usual this year.

Hull bosses had called a meeting for last Wednesday to gauge interest and several teams stepped forward.

East Hull will entertain Lambwath Lions tomorrow (Saturday 8 December, 2.00pm, at Rosmead Street) in the first BOCM semi-final. The second semi-final, between Brownies Bulldogs and Hull Dockers, will take place at St George’s Road on Saturday 15 December, again with a 2.00pm kick-off.

The winners will contest the BOCM decider at noon on Boxing Day, Wednesday 26 December; the losers will battle for the Tom Beautiman Cup, on Saturday 29 December, with a probable 2.00pm start.

Both finals will be hosted by West Hull.

Hull ARL PRO Joe Kemp said: “The management sends its utter respect to the clubs that got together at a very short notice, to keep these historic cup games to be played.

“There were other clubs willing to play such as Reckitts, Eastmount and West Hull, if their Under 18s had not made the Yorkshire Cup Final, which is on 30 December; the management send them their best regards and hope they bring the cup back to Hull, a few of the open age lads will be there to cheer them on.”