TOMORROW’S Hull & District League GMB Council Cup Final between North Hull Knights and Three Tuns is off.

The game has been put back seven days, to Wednesday 18 April, because of a waterlogged pitch at the KC Lightstream Stadium.

As a result the Bassett (Top Four) Cup Final between the same two teams, which had originally been scheduled for 18 April, will now be played on Wednesday 25 April, at a venue to be confirmed.