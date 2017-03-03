Hull ARL hit as Knights opt for Yorkshire Men’s Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tomorrow’s semi-final tie between Bransholme Dales and North Hull Knights in the Hull & District League’s GMB Council Cup will not be going ahead.

The Knights, who are moving to the summer-based Yorkshire Men’s League, have withdrawn from the competition, which climaxes in a final at Hull KR, and will instead play Heworth in the YML’s Forty/20 pre-season cup.

Bransholme will go straight through to the final and will meet the winners of the other semi-final, between Three Tuns and East Hull.